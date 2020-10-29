Donald W. Way, 78, of Hope Valley, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Crystal J. (Bauer) Way. Born in New London, CT on March 7, 1942, he was the son of the late Albertus W. and Ruth Boyd (Campbell) Way.
He grew up in the Mystic area. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Army. As a military policeman, he was a sharpshooter/sentry dog handler. He went on to 41 years of service at Electric Boat Groton and Quonset Point facilities, retiring as Superintendent of piping/manufacturing. Don loved get togethers with his family and friends. He also enjoyed growing a large vegetable garden and transforming his home and property into a beautiful setting. He was an incredibly generous and kind man to all those who knew him.
Besides his loving wife Crystal to whom he was married for 45 years, he leaves his children Dr. Aaron Way (Lalanya), Jason Way, Elise Satalino (John) and his grandchildren Matthew, Amanda, Jacob, Nathan, Brayden, Kody and Ava. He leaves a sister Jane Way and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Edward and Dale Way, sisters Mary and June Way and Dorothea Saadi.
The Way family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10am to 12pm (noon) at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home 3A Bank St., Hope Valley, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time) will be in place.
An outdoor memorial service will follow from 1pm to 3pm with limited space. The location will be provided at the calling hours. All other services are private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Scouts BSA.
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com