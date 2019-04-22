Donna J. (Tanner) Cowley, 74, of Bradford, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late William and Emma Tanner III.

Donna is survived by her husband, David Cowley as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Joseph Choquette. She will be remembered affectionately as "Auntie Donna" by her many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She will be missed by her dear friend, Martha Marsh as well as her four-legged, furry friend Precious. Donna was predeceased by her brother William Tanner IV.

Donna was an extraordinary aunt, always taking the kids on awesome adventures as well as being so supportive and proud of their accomplishments. She was an expert with knitting needles, crochet hooks, and paintbrushes, crafting many things over the years for family and friends. She had a love for elephants, anything Mickey Mouse, the Red Sox, the Patriots, and beautiful cars. Donna was an accomplished bowler in her younger years, participating in many leagues in the area. Donna was the owner and operator of A-donna Coiffures for many years, as well as having worked at BDA. She was a devoted communicant of Immaculate Conception Church.

Please join the family in remembering Donna on Thursday, April 25th from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, April 26th, at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Stand Up For Animals or to St. Jude's in Donna's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019