Donna J. (Lawler) Turco
Donna J. (Lawler) Turco, beloved wife for 29 years of Peter N. Turco, of Cross Street, Westerly, passed away at Apple Rehab Watch Hill on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 61.
Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late William and Lucille Lawler.
Donna worked as a hairdresser and cosmetologist for Reflections Beauty for many years. She enjoyed gardening, baking and any and all live music.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her daughter Natalie J. Turco of Westerly, three siblings: James Lawler of Corsicana, TX, Jacqueline Campbell of Navarre, FL and Joseph Lawler of Long Island, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her brother Robert Lawler.
The family would like to thank the staff of Apple Rehab Watch Hill, Hope Hospice, and Continuum Hospice for the kindness and care that was shown to Donna during this final stage.
A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at: AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406 in memory of Donna. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
