S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 539-2271
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
the White Brook Cemetery
Pine Hill Road
Carolina, RI
Donna J. (Joubert) Williams, 67, of Dye Hill Road, Hope Valley, RI, died peacefully on Wednesday September 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Williams.
Born in Westerly, RI on April 13, 1952 she was the daughter of the late Clement W. and Eva (Hall) Joubert.
Mrs. Williams was a former Assistant Vice President of the Washington Trust Bank in Hope Valley and Wyoming RI, branch before retiring after more than 47 years of dedicated service.
Donna was an active member of the First Seventh Day Baptist Church of Hopkinton, RI. She also enjoyed working around home, mowing her yard and spending time with her family.
Besides her husband she will be sadly missed by her daughter Rebecca L. Williams of Hope Valley. She also leaves her sister, Marylyn Greene and her husband Charlie of Hopkinton, RI and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the White Brook Cemetery, Pine Hill Road, Carolina, RI. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St.
Hope Valley, RI.
www.averyfunerahome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
