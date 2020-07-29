Donna Jean (LaPorte) Erio of Tucson, AZ, passed away as a result of a tragic car accident on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was 63 years old.

Born in Providence, RI, she was the oldest daughter of the late Kenneth H. LaPorte and Eileen E. (Long) LaPorte. She was also the stepdaughter of Barbara F. (O'Leary) LaPorte. She was a graduate of CCRI, Warwick, where she earned her Nursing degree. She loved her job as a labor and delivery nurse and Lamaze coach in Arizona for most of her life.

Donna loved animals and bred weimaraners and airedales through the years. She was also an avid bird fan and will be missed by Syd and Bailey. She was a sun worshipper and seafood lover as well.

Surviving, she leaves her two children, Derek B. Crisman (Renee) enlisted in the US Navy, and Casey L. Roddy (Ray) of Hubert, NC. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth "Glen" LaPorte of Westerly, RI. She also leaves her sisters, Maureen Black (Gary) of Westerly, RI and Marianne Caserta (Curt) of North Kingstown, RI. She was the grandmother of Brian and Savannah of Hubert, NC. Justin R. Black of RI was her nephew.

Final arrangements were made in Arizona by her children. A celebration of her life will be held in conjunction with a celebration of her brother's life August 1st at 2:00 pm at the First Hopkinton SDB Church, 8 Church Street, Ashaway RI, 02804

