Doreen L. (Banning) Brancato
Doreen L. (Banning) Brancato of Westerly passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 77. She was the wife of late Joseph "Jo-Jo" Brancato and the daughter of the late Frederick and Jeannie Banning.
Doreen was an elementary school teacher and Bradford School facilitator for the Westerly Public Schools. She was proud to be an educator and advocate for many students and their families. Doreen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a communicate of St. Pius X Church.
She is survived by her daughter Mary E. Brancato, wife Donna Allinson, and two sons, Peter J. Brancato, wife Gina Brancato, and Frank A. Brancato all of Westerly. Doreen will also be dearly missed by her ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Due to gathering restrictions, funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Flowers are not permitted at services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jean Coduri Crowley Fund, 31 Rivercrest Drive, Pawcatuck, CT, 06379.


Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
She was the nicest person, always smiling and happy. So sorry for your lost. She was just great.
Arlene Kores
Friend
June 27, 2020
Robbie your God Son, Becky your best friend and collaborator in teaching the many youth over the years and me. Always so caring and filled with kindness. You will always be part of my heart.
Bill Morrone
Friend
June 27, 2020
RIP Doreen, May God have Mercy on your Soul and may God comfort the family that you left behind. God must have known how much you missed Jo Jo and it was time for you to join him in Heaven.
Michael Dipollino
Friend
June 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mary. H. Audette
Family
