Doreen L. (Banning) Brancato of Westerly passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 77. She was the wife of late Joseph "Jo-Jo" Brancato and the daughter of the late Frederick and Jeannie Banning.
Doreen was an elementary school teacher and Bradford School facilitator for the Westerly Public Schools. She was proud to be an educator and advocate for many students and their families. Doreen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a communicate of St. Pius X Church.
She is survived by her daughter Mary E. Brancato, wife Donna Allinson, and two sons, Peter J. Brancato, wife Gina Brancato, and Frank A. Brancato all of Westerly. Doreen will also be dearly missed by her ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Due to gathering restrictions, funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Flowers are not permitted at services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jean Coduri Crowley Fund, 31 Rivercrest Drive, Pawcatuck, CT, 06379.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.