Doris Elizabeth Sylvia, formerly of Stonington, CT passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert "Bobby" Sylvia of Stonington, CT. For the past six years she lovingly called Nashoba Park Assisted in Ayer, MA her home.
Born in Westerly RI in 1934, Doris was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen (Banker) Heinold of Westerly, RI.
Doris, who was lovingly known as Mom, Grammy, Dot and Turtle, had a love of reading, history, travel, fishing and playing cribbage. She met her husband in a soda shop, fell in love and married in 1952. Doris and her late husband raised their four children in Stonington, CT where she was a dedicated mother to her children and their friends, always having a pitcher of Kool-Aid in the refrigerator and snacks in the cupboard. Additionally, she was a community volunteer including at the Pawcatuck Little League, Stonington Community Center, and St. Mary's Catholic Church. In addition to raising her children, Doris worked for two decades in the billing department at the American Velvet Company. After the end of a long week, Doris and Bobby frequently joined their friends on Friday evenings at the Harborview Bar in the Stonington Borough.
Upon retirement, Doris spent two decades sharing a wonderful companionship with Lawrence Clay, with whom she shared a mutual love of surf casting, playing cribbage and world travel. She continued to give back to the community serving as the treasurer of the Rhode Island Fishermen's Association and as a deacon of the Ladies Guild at the Stonington Congregational Church. She was also a major fan of the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and Providence College Friars.
Doris is survived by her four children: Roberta Fusari (David) of Groton, MA; Steven Sylvia (Cheryl) of West Simsbury, CT; David Sylvia (Martha) of Vienna, VA; and Paul Sylvia (Kerry) of Bedford, NH. She has eight grandchildren: Anna, Jessica and Abby Fusari; Owen, Matthew, Thomas and Grace Sylvia; and Vivi Sylvia.
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at the Mystic Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home for calling hours. A private burial will take place at the Stonington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Doris' memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
which has a single, urgent goal to eliminate Parkinson's disease.