Doris Jean Agnor, 76, of Haley Brook Condos in Mystic, died Saturday, June 6 with her sisters Carol Desillier and Janis Ingham, and brother-in-law Tim Desillier by her side. Her Granddog Teddy Nichols spent the last two days of her life by her side sharing love and kisses.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 8, 1943, the daughter of William and Jennie Johnson. She was raised in Brooklyn, and after the family moved to Virginia, she graduated from Lee High in Staunton, VA. She met her high school sweetheart, Hugh Eldridge Agnor, they married and had a son Robert Agnor. After 55 years of marriage, she was widowed in 2017.

Doris and Hugh moved to Connecticut in their late 40's. She worked at Washington Trust until retirement and then worked part time at Thames Eye Group in Mystic.

During the last 3 years, she had many health issues. She fought through all of them and had many happy times with family and Haley Brook friends. She enjoyed shopping, TV, and trips to the Woods to play her favorite slots.

Doris is often called the "Dog Whisperer" for her love and caring of dogs. She raised 3 Schnauzers, Brandi, Chelsea, and Nikki. She will be joining them in Heaven.

Doris will be greatly missed by friends and family. All services will be private for the family.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Mystic River Ambulance, 237 Sandy Hollow Road, Mystic CT 06355. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.

