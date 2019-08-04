|
Doris M. (Quattromani) Abosso, 94, of Nutmeg Drive, Westerly, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Domenic Abosso.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Emma Quattromani.
Doris worked as an Inspector for BDA for many years and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She volunteered at the Blue Mitten and enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and going to the beach. Her family was extremely important to her. She loved spending time with them and traveling extensively with her late husband.
She will be dearly missed by her two children, John D. Abosso and wife Bernadette of Pawcatuck and Kimberley A. Goldberg and husband Rodney of Hebron, CT; two sisters, Patricia Broccolo of Westerly and Rita Iandolo of Everett, MA; four grandchildren, David Abosso; Brian Abosso & his wife Kimberly; Erin Bussiere & her husband Rich and Josh Goldberg & his wife Nicole; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Patricia Abosso; four brothers, John, Robert, Charles and Joseph Quattromani; and one sister Loretta Brancato.
Visiting hours are omitted. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service that will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Lane, Westerly. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chorus of Westerly 119 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891 in Doris' memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 4, 2019