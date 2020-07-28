Dorothy A. "Dottie" Federico, formerly of Clark Street, Westerly, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 88.
Born in Westerly, she was the beloved daughter of the late Domenico and Carrie (Turco) Federico.
Devoted to her family and church, Dottie was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church.
Dottie leaves her brother Robert Federico and his wife Judith of Fairfax, VA and two sisters-in-law, Thelma Federico of Ipswich, MA and Irma Federico of Westerly. She was predeceased by six siblings, Rico Federico, Nat Federico, Vinny Federico, Rudy Federico, Irene Federico and Marie Ahern. Dottie will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, at 10am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly, RI. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com