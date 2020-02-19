|
|
Dorothy Austin of North Stonington, CT, passed away on December 24th 2019.
Born on February 9th 1930, she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Dorothy M. Christensen of Maine.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Harriet Sue Kemper of Pennsylvania. She was also predeceased by a grand daughter, Jennifer Irene Kemper.
She is survived by a daughter, Gail McLarty and husband Robert of Florida. She is also survived by a daughter, Margaret Simonsen and husband Christian of Rhode Island.
She is survived by two sisters, Suniva Christensen of RI, and Mabel Ames of Maine.
She is survived by granddaughters Kristen Priest of Florida, Sara Haskell and husband Shawn of Idaho, and Jenna Kemper of Connecticut.
She is survived by 5 great granddaughters, Paxton Lewis of Pennsylvania, Hailey Oliver of Colorado, Emily Roush of Pennsylvania, Olivia Rising of Pennsylvania and Allyson Oberland of Florida.
She is also survived by great grandson Devin Oliver of Idaho.
She was predeceased by family friend Bruce Criswell of Idaho.
She was also predeceased by 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
She also leaves behind extended family, LuAnn and Frank DiPietro and their children Frank Jr., Nathan, Emily and Ashley of Rhode Island
She was kind and loving, always ready to lend a hand. She had a great sense of humor.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 19, 2020