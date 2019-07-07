Dorothy F. (Sylvia) Moosey, of State Street, Westerly, passed away at South County Nursing and Rehab in North Kingstown on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 91.

Born in Stonington, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Elizabeth Sylvia.

Dorothy was a devoted homemaker and a communicant of St. Pius X Church. She enjoyed cooking and playing Bingo.

She will be dearly missed by her three children, Joseph J. Moosey, Jr. and Michael Moosey, both of Westerly and Maureen Thibodeau of South Kingstown; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Dorothy also leaves her six siblings, Edward Sylvia and Franklin Sylvia, both of Pawcatuck, Georgina Mellow and Lucy Sylvia, both also of Pawcatuck, Patricia Sylvia of Westerly and Mary Moosey of Colchester, CT. She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy E. Megrew; and several siblings.

A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly from 9:30-10:30am on Wednesday, July 10, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly at 11am. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck.