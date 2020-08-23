1/1
Dorothy I. Piver
Dorothy I. Piver, 92, lifelong resident of Stonington, CT died Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Westerly, RI she was the daughter of the late Bertram and Geneva (Coon) Smith attending local schools in Norwich and was a graduate of NFA class of 1946.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edmund F. Piver, her son, Michael Piver, a grandson, Josh Piver and three sisters and a step-sister.
Dorothy was a Teacher's Aide for many years in the Stonington Public School System up until her retirement. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, music, playing tennis and her times spent at the beach. Dorothy also learned later in life to snow ski and loved watching sporting events, especially the UCONN Women's Basketball Team. She was a devoted wife and mother, always involved in supporting her family in their activities growing up and having a strong presence in their lives.
A longtime active member of United Church of Stonington, Dorothy was always participating in numerous church activities and functions. She also served as past Deacon.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary and Jon Piver both of Stonington; her sister, Shirley Findley of Meriden, CT; a granddaughter, Erika Piver; three great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Christopher and Nakhi Snyder and a great-great-grandson, Lincoln Robinson.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 28th at 10:30 am at the Stonington Cemetery 345 N. Main St. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date at the United Church of Stonington when the COVID restrictions have been lifted entirely.
Please consider a donation to The Josh Piver Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o The Stonington Community Center 28 Cutler St. Stonington, CT. 06378.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Stonington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
