Dorothy M. (Vacca) Delmonte, of Benjamin Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Frank "Speed" Delmonte.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Michelina Vacca.
Known for her enjoyment of cooking and baking, Dorothy proudly co-owned D&S Deli in Westerly with her late husband for many years.
She leaves three children, Donna M. Petit, Marjorie Fusaro and husband John and Frank Delmonte, Jr. and wife Pam, all of Westerly; two grandchildren, Kyle (Angel) Fusaro and Brent (Lisa) Fusaro; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral service and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 30, 2019