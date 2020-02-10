|
|
Dorothy (Kenyon) Palmer, 91, of North Kingstown, RI died peacefully on Wednesday February 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard G. Palmer.
Born in Hopkinton, RI on November 16, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Sarah M Kenyon.
Mrs. Palmer was a 1947 graduate of Westerly High School and graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1953. She went on to work as the dietician for the North Kingstown School System for over 30 years until retiring in 1983.
In 1953 while working at the Grey Hound Post House in Hopkinton City she was reunited with her high school sweet heart Richard Palmer and they married soon after at the Historical Baptist Church in Hopkinton City on April 25, 1953.
Dorothy was known for her love of cooking especially stuffed peppers, shepards pie, cheeseburger pie, peanut butter fudgies and johnny cakes. She also loved her family, flowers, birds (especially red cardinals), puffins and swimming in the backyard pool with her kids and grandchildren. She loved to travel to East Sullivan, Maine and New Hampshire.
Besides her husband of over 66 years she will be sadly missed by her two sons, James and Richard and his wife Julie, all of Hopkinton. She also leaves her grandchildren, Christopher and his fiancé Allison Souza and Andrew and his girlfriend Alicia Faubert, her two sisters, Ruth Skzlany of Westerly, RI and Margerite Coon of Lafayette, CO.
The Palmer family will greet relatives and friends from 4-6 pm on Wednesday February 12, 2019 at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3 A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 PM. Burial will be private in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 10, 2020