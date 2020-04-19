|
|
Dorothy (Ward) Rewick, 88, 42 River Road, Ashaway peacefully passed away at Apple Rehab Watch Hill on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Samuel Rewick.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Ward.
Dorothy was heavily involved in The Boy Scouts becoming the first woman in the Quequatuck District of the Narragansett Council of Boy Scouts to receive the Captain George Bucklin Award for outstanding achievement in scouting and only the fifth in the Narragansett Council. She was very interested in genealogy and antiques. She also enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family.
She will be sadly missed by her son Ronald Rewick, his wife Gina of Ashaway, two daughters, Dorothy Chamberlain her husband Geoffrey of Ashaway and Elizabeth Trebisacci and her husband James of Westerly. She is also survived by three siblings, Norman Ward of Louisville, Kentucky, Mary Ann Correll of Florida and Bernice Sminkey of Westerly. Dorothy also leaves four grandchildren: Rachel, Danny, Lucas and Emily; three great-grandchildren: Victoria, Jason, Austin and also to include Lynda and William Trebisacci whom she spent many happy Sundays with. And many, many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, please make checks payable to: Amedisys Foundation, 1130 Ten Rod Rd., Ste. A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852, in Dorothy's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 19, 2020