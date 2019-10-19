The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Dorothy T. (Tate) Algier

Dorothy T. (Tate) Algier Obituary
Dorothy T. (Tate) Algier, 91, of Gilleo Drive, Westerly, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Algier, Sr. who predeceased her on January 13, 2017.
Born in Pawcatuck, she was the daughter of the late Carl G., Sr. and Mary Tate.
Dorothy worked as a self-employed sales person and was employed for 22 years as a Dental Assistant for A. D. Spicer, DMD. She loved to refinish furniture and was devoted to her family.
She is survived by her three sons, Bruce G. Algier and spouse Angela of Westerly, Foster H. Algier of Orlando, FL, Chip J. Algier and fiancée Christine and daughter-in-law Helen Algier (Brad), all of Westerly. Dorothy also leaves her sister Lu Fern Hudson of Loris, SC; thirteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Bradley David Algier in 2008; and grandson Bruce G. Algier, Jr. in 2017.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 4-6pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home on Monday at 11am. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
