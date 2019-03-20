Dorothy T. (Gulluscio) Sposato, 91, of Wellington, FL, and Westerly, RI, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. She was the wife of the late James A. Sposato. Born on October 10, 1927 in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Sadie (Celestino) Gulluscio.

Dorothy adored her family and friends and was happiest when they were at her home in Westerly. She loved the beach and doing yard work and sunning at her pool. Her fondest memories were of growing up in Westerly and raising her family in a town she loved.

She leaves her daughter Kim O'Dell, husband Michael of Wellington, FL, son Dean Sposato and wife Kristin of Vero Beach Fl, grandchildren Morgan and Kaitlin O'Dell and Cole and Gabrielle Sposato.

Calling hours will be on Monday, March 25, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891. Funeral services will be held the following day on Tuesday, March 26, at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 111 High St., Westerly. All are invited to meet directly at the church for the mass. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Trustbridge Hospice in her name: trustbridgefoundation.org

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary