Steven Roger Colsen passed away peacefully at his home on April 20, 2020, following a recent diagnosis of cancer.

Steven's parents emigrated from Nazi Germany to NYC just prior to WW2. He was their only child, born in Queens, NY on August 26, 1942. He moved to Bridgeport CT at what he always described as an "early age". He later revealed "an early age" was actually 18 years old - he always identified himself as a New Englander, rather than a New Yorker.

He attended the University of Bridgeport where he majored in chemistry. Subsequently he moved on to Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago in 1964. In 1965 he married Terry Levy, whom he met working as a material handler at General Electric in Bridgeport. He graduated podiatry school in 1968, and spent another year as a preceptor with prominent podiatrist Dr Jack Stern who taught Steven the art of being a doctor as well as many life lessons. Steven always spoke fondly of his time in Chicago.

In 1969, Steven and Terry moved to New London and bought a small podiatry practice. He was very energetic and enthusiastic about his profession and his practice quickly grew, including a new office in Waterford. Two years later, his son Sean was born, then three years after that, his daughter Tracy came along.

Steven and Terry's marriage did not work out, however they were always cordial and genuinely concerned about each others well-being.

In 1980 he married Joanne Benvenuti, who, as anyone who saw them together, could attest to them being soulmates.

In 1982 he opened a second office in Pawcatuck, CT. He found the Westerly-Stonington community extremely welcoming, and loved its' close-knit nature and strong Italian influence. He felt it to be his home, though never residing there.

Steven had several hobbies. Early in his life he was an avid golfer, often playing 36 holes in one day, never riding in carts either – his rule was walking only. Later he began collecting and restoring vintage cars, mostly English sports cars, but he was very fond of his 1948 Cadillac. As much as he loved his vintage cars, he enjoyed being on the radio even more. He frequently was a guest on several local talk show stations. The topic, while supposed to be foot health related, could veer into any direction – politics, sports and humor to name a few. He was always very popular with the listeners. He was witty, entertaining, occasionally inappropriate but always sincere. His sincerity was evidenced by the fact that he always promoted his profession but never himself.

Despite all this, he would probably describe his most important contribution was the honor of providing medical care to the people of our region for over 50 years. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few weeks ago, but continued to work until the end. His son Sean, also a podiatrist, felt he had the rare pleasure being in practice and performing surgery with his father for almost 20 years.

Steven is survived by his wife Joanne, his son Sean Colsen, his daughter Tracy Colsen Schaperow, and five grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family.

