Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Chapel
2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road
Charlestown, RI
View Map
Dr. Thomas Brigada


1957 - 2020
Dr. Thomas Brigada Obituary
Dr. Thomas Brigada, 62, formerly of Charlestown, passed away in Charleston, SC on January 9, 2020 from cancer while also battling Parkinson's disease. He was the beloved husband of Henriet (Cira) Brigada for 39 years.
Tom was born on September 11, 1957, in Springfield, MA to Irene (Oles) Brigada of Coventry and the late Dr. Carl Brigada. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1975, he went on to study dentistry at the University of Maryland. He married his high school sweetheart, Henriet, in Ludlow, MA in 1980 and they went on to have two children, David and Laura.
After graduation, he served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps on Parris Island, SC. He later practiced dentistry in Charlestown, RI while serving in the Naval Reserves and was promoted to Lieutenant Commander. He retired from dentistry after 30 years due to Parkinson's disease. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons; fishing for fluke; working on home improvement projects; running; creating stained glass pieces; and cheering for the Red Sox and Patriots with his best friend, Dr. Mike Conway.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by a son David Brigada and his wife Laura of Nashua, NH and daughter Laura Hibbett and her husband Tripp of Charleston, SC; two grandsons James and Paul Brigada; a brother Carl Brigada, Jr. of Portsmouth, NH; ;and three sisters Nancy Coulombe of Green Hill, Donna Ferrigno of Green Hill, and Cindy Carson of Lusby, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Wednesday, January 15th at St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road, Charlestown. Burial with military honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Tuesday January 14th, from 4 – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to Saint James Chapel, P.O. Box 475, Carolina, RI 02812. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 13, 2020
