Duncan C. Connell, Sr.

Duncan C. Connell, Sr. Obituary
Duncan C. Connell, Sr., 90, beloved husband for 69 years of Florence (Kores) Connell, of Westerly, passed away at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Born in West Mystic, Conn., he was the son of the late Thomas and Estelle Connell.
Duncan served in the US Army and worked as a carpenter for Charles Hall. He was an extremely accomplished woodworker and painter. He enjoyed bird watching and photography.
In addition to his wife Florence, he leaves five children, Duncan Connell, Jr. of Richmond, Dennis Connell, Sr. and Brian Connell, Sr., both of Charlestown, Brenda Cornell of Pawcatuck and Jay Connell of Ashaway. Duncan also leaves 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Maureen Connell; two grandchildren, Dennis Connell, Jr. and Kerry Connell; and three siblings.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 10th from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneral.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
