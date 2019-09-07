|
Dwayne Davis Schlais 46, of Pawcatuck, CT died tragically Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction to multiple bee stings.
Dwayne was born April 1, 1973, in Westerly, RI and was a lifelong area resident of Pawcatuck, CT. He was a class of 1991 Stonington High School graduate.
Dwayne loved working with his hands and the outdoors. He was an experienced fisherman who in his early years worked on a commercial fishing boat out of Stonington. He was active in the construction industry for the years following gaining a diverse skillset in the trades of asphalt paving, concrete, drywall and framing.
Dwayne was always ready to pitch in and lend a hand to family, friend or stranger. His boisterous personality filled a room and his laugh was infectious. Dwayne was a great storyteller whether it was a quick one liner or an amusing anecdote he had an uncanny ability to lighten a mood and incite laughter. Dwayne loved life and possessed a gentle kindness that would leave an impression on all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Margaret Schlais, her significant other, Romeo Bariteau; brothers, Lonnie Schlais and Dean E. Schlais; nephews, Dean E. Schlais, Jr, Cody Schlais, Jacob R. Schlais and Dylan Schlais; aunt Carmela Miner; uncle, John Critcherson; former sisters-in-law: Susan Schlais and Toni L. Schlais; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Schlais; grandparents, Phyllis and James Critcherson.
The family invites you to celebrate Dwayne's life: Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the V.F.W. 160 South Broad St. Pawcatuck, CT. Burial will be at the family's convenience.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 7, 2019