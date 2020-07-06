1/1
Earl D Sprague
1931 - 2020
Earl D. Sprague passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 89 in Palm Coast, Florida after a short illness. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Gloria, in May 2019.
Born in Grand Lake Stream Maine, January 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ethel Sprague. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who lived in Westerly, Rhode Island before moving to Palm Coast, FL a few years ago. Earl managed Reid & Hughes in Westerly for many years and before that the Dowers, Gladdings, and Shepard's department store in downtown Westerly. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a long-time member of the Westerly Lions Club and the Masons. He loved to spend his summers in Grand Lake Stream, Maine where he and Gloria spent many hours fishing on West Grand Lake. Additionally, he was an avid gardener and furniture maker.
Earl will be deeply missed by his brothers, William and John; his sister, Evelyn; his four children, Donna Urso, Raymond Sprague, Douglas Sprague, and Sue-anne Bacan; ten grandchildren; Todd Urso, Kevin Urso, Bryan Sprague, Kyle Sprague, Alexander Sprague, Nathaniel Sprague, Devin Foley, Daniel Foley, Doran Bacan, Tyler Bacan; and three great-children; Georgiana Urso, Conner Sprague, and Violet Urso.
Family and friends will celebrate his life at a memorial service in Grand Lake Stream, Maine at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Grand Lake Stream Historical Society 10 Brown Lane, Grand Lake Stream, ME 04668.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 6, 2020.
