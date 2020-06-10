Earl Rayne Bond
1933 - 2020
Earl Rayne Bond passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Earl was born August 7, 1933 in Springfield, VT to George E. and Dorothea M. (Wakeling) Bond. He lived in North Stonington, CT for almost 60 years.
Earl is survived by his second wife, Kathleen Hanifin Bond, his two sons, Gary B. Bond, his wife Sheila, and Mark B. Bond, his stepson Robert E. Mitchell Sr., and stepdaughter Lynn Marie Jackson. Earl has ten grandchildren; Ellen and Allyson Bond, Jacob Bond, Holley and Sabryna Jackson and Yavonne Augustine, Robert Jr., Victoria, Genevieve, and Ian Mitchell.
Earl was predeceased by his first wife, Harriett (Kinnecom) Bond and his younger brother, Roger B. Bond.
Earl retired from the North Stonington Highway Department. Earl was a member of the First Congregational Church of North Stonington, Life Member of the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company, a Life Member of the Pequot Fire Police, and a Charter Life Member of the Connecticut Fire Police Association. He was Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 71 for many years, he was a member of the Fraternal Brotherhood of the Masons. He was active in the North Stonington Agricultural Fair Association.
A celebration of Earl's life for his family and friends will be held at a later date and will be announced in a future edition in the newspaper.
Donations in Earl's memory can be made to either of his passions, the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department (25 Rocky Hollow Road North Stonington CT 06359) OR to Boy Scout Troop 71(Treasurer Troop 71, 7 Anna Farm West, North Stonington, CT 06359)

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
