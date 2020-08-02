Earl Rayne Bond passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Earl was born August 7, 1933 in Springfield, VT to George E. and Dorothea M. (Wakeling) Bond. He lived in North Stonington, CT for almost 60 years.

His family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, August 6th from 4-7 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1. A celebration of Earl's life will be Friday, August 7th at 10:00 am at the North Stonington Fair Grounds. Following his service, he will be buried at Wheeler Cemetery, North Stonington. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home and face masks will be required.

Donations in Earl's memory can be made to either of his passions, the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department (25 Rocky Hollow Road North Stonington CT 06359) OR to Boy Scout Troop 71(Treasurer Troop 71, 7 Anna Farm West, North Stonington, CT 06359)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store