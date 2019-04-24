The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Edith Ann (Gregory) Simone, 84, of Crandall Avenue, Misquamicut, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late John E. Simone.
Born in Pawcatuck, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Gregory.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Edith loved socializing with her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and knitting in her free time.
She will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Ada Knowles of Westerly, Rebecca Bray (Michael) of Pawcatuck and Elizabeth Wright (Carlton) of Hopkinton; her brother James Gregory of Westerly; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Edith was predeceased by her son D. Gregory Truss.
All services will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
