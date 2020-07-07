Edith Kate (Mueller) Sposato, age 86 of Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, July 3, 2020.
She was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1952 with her family that included father Kurt Mueller, mother Linda Mueller and siblings, Gisela (remained in Germany), Jutta, Edward, and Heidi.
Edith married John J. Sposato of Westerly in 1956 and had two sons, John J. Sposato Jr of Dover, NH and Frank T. Sposato of Flemington, NJ.
Edith is predeceased by her husband John J. Sposato and sister Gisela Wimmer. She is survived by her son John and wife Nancy and son Frank and wife Laura; three grandchildren, Kenny, Marisa and Michael; and sister Jutta Chapman, brother Edward Mueller and sister Heidi Cozzolino.
Edith was known in the family as Oma, Aunt Edith and Tante. She best loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. People looked forward to her quick wit and feisty personality. She was also an incredible seamstress and cook.
Due to Covid-19, the service will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com