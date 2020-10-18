1/1
Edna F. Chapman
Edna F. Chapman, 87, of Pawcatuck, CT, beloved wife of the late Harold W. "Chappie" Chapman and the late Albert "Herbie" Berardo, passed away on
October 14, 2020.
Born in Westerly, RI, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Lillian Morgan.
Edna was a cancer survivor and battled Alzheimer's for a number of years. She was a caregiver to so many people. She was extremely generous, loved working in her yard and was a huge animal lover. Edna was one of the greatest moms and grandmas in the world and was devoted to her family.
She is survived by her four children, Diane DeJesus & son-in-law Carlos DeJesus of Groton, CT, Gene Berardo of Penn Yan, NY, Paul Berardo & daughter-in-law Liz Berardo of Kapolei, HI and Terri Phillips of Virginia Beach, VA. She has seven grandchildren who adored every moment they had with her and will forever cherish the laughter and memories she gave to them along with seven sweet great-grandchildren.
Edna is also survived by a brother, Leo Morgan, of Pawcatuck, CT. She is predeceased by her four brothers, Henry, Victor, Roland and Raymond and her three sisters, Rita, Blanche and Gladys.
The family would like to thank the medical staff on Floor 5.2 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for their dedication and constant care of our mother
A Funeral Liturgy in her honor will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11am at St. Michaels Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, CT. Burial will be private. The family asks that if you choose to honor Edna, please donate to the Humane Society or to the Alzheimer's Association by going to alz.org. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
October 17, 2020
She was the most caring and generous person and loving person and a great Aunt that Icould have. R.I.P. luv you❤
Pat Burns
Family
October 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
