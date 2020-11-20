Edna M. Greene, of South County Trail, West Kingston, RI, passed away at South Kingstown Nursing & Rehab on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 94. She was the wife of the late Donald H. Greene.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late John and Maybelle Murray.
Edna worked as a spooler at Ashaway Line & Twine for many years.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Donald, and Jack both of Ashaway, RI, and Barry of Uncasville, CT; her 4 daughters, Lynda Buck of Charlestown, RI, Sharon Cole of Ashaway, RI, Bonnie Smith of Winter Haven, FL, and Helen Taylor of Hopkinton, RI; 21 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Richard; her brothers, Donald, John, and Douglas Murray; and her sisters, May Main and Virginia Palmer.
All services will be private.