|
|
Edward F. Evans, Sr., 84, of Pawcatuck, passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Edward was the son of the late William C. and Anastasia Evans.
In 1959, Edward married the love of his life Mary Jean (Batty). They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August 2019. He was employed at Harris Graphics for 25 years. Edward enjoyed singing, was an avid gardener, golfer and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Besides his wife he leaves daughters, Donna (Carlo) Antonino, Jane Silva, Pamela Bressette, Linda (Paul) Rizzo; daughter-in-law Rosina Evans; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three siblings, Marie, Roselyn and Ernest; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Edward F. Evans, Jr.; and two brothers, William C. and John.
Per his wishes, there are no visiting hours. A Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 12 noon on Monday at River Bend Cemetery, 111 High St., Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 22, 2020