Edward Childs Leaves A Legacy of Love
Edward I. Childs, 85, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love with family by his side on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ruth E. Childs of North Stonington, CT.
Ed was always an entertaining storyteller, and his personal story began on April 8, 1934 when he was born to George D. Childs and Henrietta F. (McCarty) Fairchild Childs of Allenwood, PA. He graduated from Watsontown High School in Watsontown, PA and then attended Bloomsburg Teachers College in Bloomsburg, PA before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in June of 1953. Eddie met Ruth Eleanor Smith of Turbotville, PA at a local Saturday night dance and he's been smitten ever since; he married his best girl on March 8, 1953, and his Legacy of Love began with this enduring love for his wife. Eddie and Ruthie enjoyed 66 years together that were bursting with love, happiness, loyal devotion, and belly laughs. They were quite the team, and they lived an extraordinary life together. Ed served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1974 during the Korean War and Viet Nam War. He was proud to be counted among the elite cadre of submariners who were involved in the renowned and courageous submarine espionage of the Cold War, and he felt honored and duty-bound to serve his country. After retiring from a career of serving on submarines, he worked at Electric Boat in his new career to build submarines, leaving a long Legacy of Love for his country.
For all of his life, Ed was an active member and enthusiastic volunteer for many, many charitable organizations and causes. He supported each organization with a full measure of vim and vigor, taking on leadership roles in most. Eddie used the precious time allotted to him in this life to book his calendar full of opportunities to give love and service to others, leaving a long Legacy of Love for God, his fellowman, and Nature.
Ed had the blessing and great pleasure of enjoying 4 generations of his family. His pride and joy in his family could be expressed in any number of ways: dancing an Irish jig in the kitchen, a ""Booyah!"" shouted from the spectator section, or bragging about his kids or grandkids. His motto was ""It ain't braggin' if it's true."" Those left to cherish their memories of him include his three children George Childs, Marie Childs Hoffmann, and Michael Childs, with Leslie Childs and Ron Hoffmann; his grandchildren James Hoffmann, Shane and Tressie (Childs) Smith , Taylor Childs, Sarah Childs, Jesse Boucher, Justin Boucher, Janelle Green, and Jeana Labas; his great-grandchildren Lilly Jean, Ryker, Briggs, and Jaxon Green, Max and Colden Boucher, and Sawyer Smith; sister- in-law Marie Smith. Eddie also considered his wide circle of friends ""family"", and he treasured them dearly. He leaves a long Legacy of Love for his cherished family and friends.
A Funeral service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI. Calling hours will precede the service from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Everyone who remembers Ed is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Eddie had a simple way of approaching how he lived his life: ""All for love, love for all""; so in lieu of flowers, perhaps you might consider doing some unsolicited act of kindness in his name to continue his Legacy of Love.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019