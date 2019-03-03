The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Edward J. Hanley, Jr.
Edward J. Hanley, Jr., 96, beloved husband of Agnes (Noll) Hanley, of Canal Street, Westerly, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Edward J., Sr. and Fannie Hanley.
A US Navy Veteran of WWII and a Brown University graduate, Edward later worked as a Material Manager for Beth Israel Hospital in Boston for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Westerly Yacht Club and the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society.
He leaves behind his six children, Edward J. Hanley, III (Anna) and Linda Hanley, both of Cranston, Frank McDermott (Darlene) of Bath, NC, Debora Lee of Pawcatuck, Joseph McDermott (Pheth) of Stonington and Valerie Paiva (David) of Westerly; thirteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hanley was predeceased by his brother John and sister Lillian.
A Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will take place on Tuesday at 11:30a.m. at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
