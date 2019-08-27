|
|
Edward W. Rucci, 78, of Marie Street, Westerly, passed away on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at the Westerly Health Center. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen L. (Lawliss) Rucci of Westerly, and his daughters and son in laws, Wendy and Jeff Langston, Jodie Rucci and Jennifer and Craig Warwick, eight grandchildren, his brother, Nicholas Rucci and his sister, Karen (Rucci) Whitesell.
Mr. Rucci was born in Hartford, CT on February 19, 1941, the son of the late Nicholas W. and Annette C. (Comerford) Rucci. He was an alumni of Bates College of Lewiston Maine in 1963 and an advertising and marketing executive at Mobile Oil Corporation. After retirement, he pursued many hobbies; among them he was a private plane pilot and a fly fishing instructor. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving gardening, hunting, sailing and skiing. He was a die hard sports enthusiast and a lifetime fan of the Red Socks and the Patriots.
He was a passionate family man, taking great pride in the lives of his 3 daughters and 8 grandchildren: Jack, Thomas and Nicole Langston, Samantha, Tighe and Delaney Hoey and Quinn and Lacey Warwick.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. Burial will take place at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 pm. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com. There will be a reception immediately following the burial at the Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly, RI 02891.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's name can be made to the Nursing Placement Hospice and Palliative Care, LLC, 334 East Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019