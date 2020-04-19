|
Eileen T. (O'Keefe) Knight, of Stillman Avenue, Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital after a brief illness on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 72.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Jane O'Keefe. She graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1966. Eileen was employed as a professional seamstress, working out of her home for many years until her recent retirement.
She will be forever missed by her three children, Heather, and husband Mat Tarbox of Mystic, Shannon, and husband Rob Betjemann of New London, and Matt, and wife Jessi of Portland, Oregon. She leaves four beloved grandchildren, Charlie Tarbox, Leo Betjemann, and Millie and Spencer Knight, who won the grandma lottery. She was their biggest fan, professing that no one was cuter, smarter, or funnier than them.
Eileen also leaves two siblings, Lawrence O'Keefe of Pawcatuck and Mary Capizzano and husband David of Pawcatuck. She will also be missed by her mother-in-law Catherine Knight; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Longo.
Her laughter, generosity, and sense of humor brought out the best in all of us. She never forgot a birthday, an anniversary, or other occasions that mattered to those she loved. She threw the best Columbus Day Parade party in the neighborhood each year. She welcomed everyone into her house with a smile, a good story, and tons of great food. All of her children's friends wanted to hang out at her house. She could always make you feel like a best friend and turn your day around in just a couple of minutes.
A Celebration of Life will be planned later this summer. Eileen asked that any remembrances be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or the Smilow Cancer Hospital. The family would like to thank the healthcare workers and staff at Yale New Haven and Westerly Hospitals and Hope Hospice for their kindness, support, and excellent care.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 19, 2020