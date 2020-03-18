The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648

Elaine M. (Deshaies) Lee

Elaine M. (Deshaies) Lee Obituary
Elaine M. (Deshaies) Lee, 85, of Apache Drive, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward R. Lee.
Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Aldei and Bertha Deshaies.
Elaine worked as a travel agent for Trek Tours, and with her BFF Patty Morrone, ran their thriving company, E&P Tours. She had a passion for fashion and travelled extensively.
She loved her family deeply and will be sadly missed by her three children, Edward Lee, Jr. of Honolulu, HI, Mary Beth Murphy of Jamestown and Carol Lee Burde of Cranston; four grandchildren, Liza and Daniel Murphy, Justin and Sarah Burde; and great-grandson Oliver James Murphy.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
