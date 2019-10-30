|
Elaine M. McKittrick (Serrano) Andrews passed away peacefully with her family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Apple Rehab in Mystic
Born on June 26, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Coakley) McKittrick.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard Andrews, her former husband, Francis Serrano, a son, William (Billy) Serrano, her brothers, Richard and Thomas McKittrick and sisters, Peggy Caplis and Connie McDonald.
Elaine is survived by her sister, Ann Sullivan of Lee, FL.; daughters, Michelle (David)Woods- Ashaway, RI, Denise (John)Pagnotta- Preston, CT, Elaine (Peter)Shallenberger- Stonington, and son, Frank Serrano-Stonington.
She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren whom she adored – Wesley Wright of Westerly, RI, Shayleen Pagnotta Alfieri of Colchester, CT, Christopher Wright of Denver Co, and Tyler Pagnotta of Preston, CT and her great-grandchildren, Andrew and Anthony Pagnotta and Sophia Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
Elaine enjoy with great enthusiasm being on several bowling leagues, playing cribbage and participating in card tournaments. She also was a member of the Stonington Players. In 1967 she played a nun in the comedy production of "Any number can die". She also assisted the lighting director for the plays performed by the Pfizer Theater.
Until her relocation to Mystic, Elaine was an active participant in Christ Episcopal Church in Norwich as an acolyte. She was devoted to the church and its many members.
She was also a friend of Bill W for forty two years.
Later in life Elaine founded a Norwich chapter of The Red Hats. She named it the "Red Hots". While ruling it as their "Queen", there were lasting memories and friendships made with all that participated.
Elaine born in Woburn, MA made her home in multiple locations throughout MA, WI, AZ and CT. She held a variety of positions during her life. All fulfilling to her in its own way. First as a sales clerk at Filene's in Boston, as a waitress, factory worker, a bus driver, rural postal carrier, housekeeper for James Merrill, insurance claim adjuster, cook, hotel auditor, hotel general manager and finally retiring as a Corrections Officer for the State of CT. Elaine loved a challenge. The one thing she never retired from was being a loving Mom, Mammre and Great Mammre.
Elaine was gutsy, independent, risk taking, optimist women. She was full of life and lived a wonderfully full life. Her spirit and character was loved by so many.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Apple Rehab of Mystic and Hospice for their devotion and caring of Elaine. They are also thankful for the enormous consideration and support given to them.
A calling hour will be held Saturday, November 2nd from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11:00 am at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. All are welcomed. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Center for Hospice of SECT.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 30, 2019