Eleanor "Ellie" (Celico) Champlin
Eleanor "Ellie" (Celico) Champlin, 92, of 22 Elm Street, Westerly, passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years Barry C. Champlin. Ellie was also predeceased by her first husband, John H. Pelt, Sr.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Mariano and Christina (Ferraro) Celico. She was predeceased by her 6 brothers, Pasquale, Richard, Sylvester, Angelo, Armondo and Mariano Celico Jr, (V8) and 3 sisters, Anna Abrams, Susan Algieri and Virginia Lavoie.
She is survived by her 4 children, LaVerne E. Mullin (Bill), of Raleigh, NC, John H. Pelt Jr. of Stonington, CT, Brenda Pelt Gourd (Henri) of Stonington, CT. and Glenn W. Pelt (Linda) of Wesley Chapel, Fla. Ellie will also be dearly missed by her 7 grandchildren, Glenn W. Pelt Jr. William Mullin, Daniel Mullin, Emily Flaig, Alexandra J. Pelt, Austin Pelt and Lucas Pelt, and 5 great grandchildren, Will, Thomas and Callie Mullin, and Alexandra and Quinn Pelt. Ellie is also survived by her special niece, Joanne Kudej of Westerly along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Ellie worked as an Administrative Assistant for The Westerly Hospital for many years, retiring in 1994. She found great solace and peace in her faith and was a devout communicant of St. Pius X Church. She very much looked forward to her in-home visits from Fr. Ray and Fr. Najim. Ellie had many joys in life, none more important than her family gathering together.
Ellie's family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the dedicated staff of both The Westerly Hospital and Hope Hospice of RI, and a special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Elms Retirement Residence for their compassion and care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly at 10am on Thursday, Oct. 1. Visiting hours are omitted. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Ellie's memory. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
