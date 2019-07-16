"Pretty Flower" Eleanor Freda Spears Dove, 100, the eldest member of the Narragansett Tribal Nation, of Arcadia Road in Richmond, Rhode Island made her journey to the spirit world on July 13, 2019 encircled by the love of her family in her home. The beloved wife of the late Narragansett Warchief, Ferris Babcock "Chief Roaring Bull" Dove. Eleanor stood as a matriarchal pillar within her community. Throughout her century of life she represented the manifestation of love eternal. A mother to four, grandmother to ten, great grandmother to many, and a great-great grandmother to a growing few, her family has been at the heart of her life's work. The makings of Eleanor are impossible to fully capture as she truly embodied all of the best attributes one can behold. For those who had the opportunity to witness the gentle power, regal grace, kindness, and sheer beauty (inside and out) of Eleanor, they know just how phenomenal this centenarian matriarch was. Visiting hours from 5-8pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Hope Valley, Rhode Island. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church, graveside service to follow at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Chase Hill Road, Ashaway. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider making a donation in Eleanor's name to the Tomaquag Museum, 390 Summit Rd. Exeter, RI 02822.

