Eleanor G. Gentile, of Hunter Terrace, Westerly, passed away in her home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 79.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late John and Clara Gentile.
Eleanor worked as a Registered Nurse for Dr. Albert J. Laurenzo for many years and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church.
She leaves her daughter Gina M. Gentile of Kentucky; two sisters, Agnes Viola and Faith Perry, both of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Monday, Nov. 4th from 9:30-10:30a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. Burial will be at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019