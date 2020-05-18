Eleanor T. "Ellie" (Pucci) Morrow of 5 North Capalbo Drive, Bradford, RI passed away peacefully at the Watch Hill Manor nursing home on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester R Morrow.
Born in Westerly RI on November 5, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Algiere) Pucci of Bradford, RI.
Eleanor had been employed at Bradford Dyeing Association and Harris Graphics for many years before retiring. She was an active communicant of St Vincent Church in Bradford. She also attended TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) for most of her adult life.
Ellie most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her regular Sunday teas with her nearest and dearest. She loved the New England Patriots and March Madness basketball. She was a devoted Catholic and religion was a top priority in her life. She said the rosary every day and her prayers were well received by anyone in need. She also loved gardening and growing fresh vegetables. Her green thumb was a benefit to all who surrounded her.
Ellie loved family gatherings with the Puccis and the Algieres. Christmas parties and family reunions were always full of great memories. She loved being surrounded by her large extended family with all the new additions each year.
Ellie will be sadly missed by her son, Chester R Morrow III of Bradford, and daughter Marilyn F Morrow of Stoneham MA. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Rose A. Morrow and son-in-law Michael N. Nelson. She also leaves behind her brother Frank Pucci of Mystic and his wife Tarni and her sister Natalie Marcotte and the late John Marcotte of Bradford, as well as her loving cousin Theresa Wright of Bradford along with many nieces and nephews.
The Morrows would like to express gracious thanks to the nurses and CNAs at the Westerly Dialysis Center and Apple Rehab in Watch Hill for all their caring services during Ellie's prolonged illness. She was always a favorite among her care givers. Her cheerful smile and sense of humor will be missed by all.
Funeral service will be private. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St Vincent de Paul church in Bradford followed by a luncheon on a date to be determined.
Donations can be made to The American Renal Association or JonnyCake Center of Westerly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St.
Westerly, RI.
Online tributes can be made at www.Buckler-Johnston.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2020.