Elias "Lou" Trefes, husband of 64 years to Vera Jean (Moore) Trefes, Atlantic Ave, Westerly, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Yale New Haven Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was 92.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of Harry and Julia Trefes, founders of Atlantic Beach Park/Windjammer in Westerly. He and his late brother, Charles Trefes continued the family business which turns 100 years old next year.
A graduate of URI, Lou was a member of the BPOE #678, the Westerly Yacht Club and the Masonic Lodge in Pawcatuck.
Lou was a cornerstone of his family and the Westerly community, neither of which will quite be the same without him.
He is survived by his loving wife Vera Jean, his two children Sally J. Sorensen of Westerly and Harry (Shelly) Trefes of Louisville, KY, two grandchildren Ryan Trefes of Los Angeles and Austin Trefes of Westerly. He is also survived by his nephew Charles (Amy) Trefes and great niece Allie.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. COVID-19 Compliance mandates no more than 15 people in the viewing room at one time No gathering in the parking lot or other areas of the funeral home is permitted. A 6-foot distance shall be maintained at all times. Face masks must be worn.
Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Christ Episcopal Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to either Shriners Hospital for Children
or Wounded Warrior Project
. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com