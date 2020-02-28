The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clare Church
Crandall Ave
Misquamicut, RI
View Map
Resources
Elio Rene Bueno Obituary
Elio Rene Bueno, 88, formerly of Westerly, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020 at Greenville Center in Greenville, RI. He was the husband of the late Gloria (Baker) Bueno.
Elio was born in La Paz, Bolivia the son of the late Rene and Encarnacion Bueno. Elio had enjoyed both playing and watching soccer for many years. He loved cooking soups and Spanish meals, along with planting and gardening around his home. Mr. Bueno was a communicant of St. Clare Church in Misquamicut and he had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. He had been a longtime member of the North Stonington Lions Club. Elio had proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He was a kind and charismatic man. Family and faith were the most important facets of his life.
He was the loving father of five children; Steven M Bueno (Carolyn) of Norwich, CT, Daniel J Bueno (Lori) of Ashaway, RI, Monica L DiIorio (Paul) of Pawcatuck, CT, Anthony C Bueno Jennifer) of Norton, Ma, David E Bueno (Stacey Barrie) of Oxford, MA. Elio leaves nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his only brother Mario.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday March 2nd from 5-7 pm in the Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 am in St. Clare Church, Crandall Ave, Misquamicut. There is no procession from the funeral home to the church. Burial with full military honors will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 28, 2020
