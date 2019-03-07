The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Elisa Marie Perrin

Elisa Marie Perrin Obituary
Elisa Marie Perrin, of John Street, Westerly, passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 31 after a year long battle with breast cancer.
She was the beloved daughter of Charlotte and John Perrin of Westerly. In addition to her parents, Elisa will also be deeply missed by her sister Kayla N. Perrin of Charleston, SC; her fiancé Scott M. Servidio also of Westerly; and her paternal grandmother Josefine Perrin of Ashaway. Elisa was predeceased by her paternal grandfather Irving Perrin; and her maternal grandparents, Ann and Dominic Ligouri.
After earning her Bachelor's Degree, Elisa worked for years as a private nanny and also she was a pre-school teacher at Littlebrook Child Development Center. One of the things she loved the most was being around children. She also loved arts and crafts as well as spending time at the beach with her friends. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fan who enjoyed some spirited competition with family and friends at Jeopardy.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
