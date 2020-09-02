Elisia Mary Frances Turci Tuttle was born September 20, 1952 in Peekskill, NY to Naltolka "Natalie" Sokoluk and biological father Richard Turci. She was raised in Garrison by her mother and daddy Frank Simone Jr.
She graduated from Highland Falls High School in 1970. She continued her education, achieving a nursing degree from Grasslands School of Practical Nursing in 1975. She went on to work at Butterfield Hospital, Greenhaven prison and Mount Sinai St. Lukes Hospital. She worked up until she married her life long love, Robert Tuttle in 1984. Together they traveled across the US and Europe while Robert served in the US Army. In that time, she raised her children, and worked various part time jobs. She opened her heart and home to any child and animal that needed a place to stay and would help anyone who needed it. They eventually settled back in Garrison, in her childhood home, while caring for their elderly parents. They lived there until 2013 when they moved to Rhode Island. Elisia was known throughout the communities she lived in for her volunteer work, including her many years as President of the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary. She loved theater and enjoyed her time volunteering for performances in Ansbach, Germany at the Terrace playhouse. She was a devout member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peekskill, NY. There is too much to mention everything she did and who she helped. If you ask her, she would tell you she didn't do anything special, but anyone who knew her, has a story that would say otherwise. She was proud she passed her love of God, community and family onto her children.
Elisia is predeceased by her mother and daddy, her brothers Frank "Lee" Simone III and Richard Turci Jr. She is survived by her love of 56 years, 36 years married, Robert Tuttle, her 3 children, Bryon Tuttle of Hopkinton City, RI, Athena Pelly (Aaron) of Pasco, WA and Michelle DiSandro (Larry) of Hopkinton City, RI; her grandchildren Kyle, Destiny, Barachiah, Josiah, Dylan, Kefir, Annastasia and Tatiana; her brother Christopher (Sally) Simone of Mattawana, PA and sister Jody Stubler (Bill) of Lehi, Utah; and many nieces and nephews. Her family would thank all of the EMTs, Paramedics, CNAs, Nurses, PA s and Doctors that have cared for her throughout the past few years.
Calling hours will be Friday September 4, 2020, from 4pm-7pm S.R.Avery Funeral Home 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. with seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time and no large gatherings in the parking lot) will be in place.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 5, 2020, from 1pm-5pm at our home in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.