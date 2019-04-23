Elizabeth A. (Caswell) Zaharie, 84, of Buckingham Street, Pawcatuck, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late David G. Zaharie, Sr.

Elizabeth was a daily communicant of Immaculate Conception Church where she was an active member of the Legion of Mary. She also volunteered her time at several local nursing homes. She enjoyed Line Dancing and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by four sons, David Zaharie of Pawcatuck, Anthony Zaharie of Exeter, Michael Zaharie of Groton and Domonic Zaharie also of Pawcatuck; three daughters, Theresa Plantz of Bonners Ferry, ID, and Kathleen Cidale and Marie Muller, both of Pawcatuck; a brother Alfred Caswell of Groton; 23 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23 from 5-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck.