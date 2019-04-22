Elizabeth "Betty" (Champlin) Crandall, age 88, of Westerly, RI passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Betty passed away peacefully at the Westerly Health Center, Westerly, RI. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Frank H. Crandall, Jr. and her children, Frank Crandall III, Douglas Crandall and his wife, Sandra, and Lorie (Crandall) Martiska and her husband Thomas. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Frank Crandall IV, Douglas Crandall, Jr., Kyle Crandall, Jason Crandall, Heather (Crandall) Besso, John Martiska and Suzanne Martiska, as well as seven great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was born in 1930 to the late Lena and William Champlin of Pawcatuck, CT. and was predeceased by four siblings, William Champlin, Mary (Champlin) Francis, Robert Champlin and John Champlin.

She was a 1948 graduate of Stonington High School. Over a number of years she worked for employers such as the Westerly Sun, the United Way, Harris Corporation and as tax collector for the Dunn's Corners Fire District. She traveled the world with her husband in connection with his work, and as a result of his work transfer, moved with him and the family to Bedford, Texas from 1963 to 1967.

In 1997, she and her husband moved to Northport, Florida, enjoying the sunshine and searching for shark's teeth, before moving back to Westerly in 2012 to be closer to family. She was a warm and gracious hostess, a cub scout den mother and a devoted grandmother, providing childcare for her grandchildren for more than a decade. She was a member of the Dunn's Corners Presbyterian Church.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street in Westerly, RI. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10am at Dunn's Corners Presbyterian Church , 221 Post Road, Westerly, RI, with burial at River Bend Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Dunn's Corners Presbyterian Church, 221 Post Road, Westerly, RI 02891.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019