STONINGTON -- Elizabeth "Betty" J. (O'Neill) Croteau, 92, lifelong resident of Stonington, CT died Friday, December 27, 2019 following a brief illness.
Born in Stonington, CT she was the daughter of the late William and Delinda (Santos) O'Neill. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Croteau, two of her children, William and Ann Croteau and a sister, Grace Wood.
Betty is survived by children, John Croteau and his wife, Carole, of Westerly, RI and Catherine Croteau and her husband, Daniel Driscoll, of Melrose, MA, daughter in law Frances Croteau of Ohio, six grandchildren, Lori Croteau (Alan Duggan), Marc Croteau (Raemarie), Kristina Croteau (Kevin Doyle), Jennifer Ireland (Patrick), Alex Croteau (Erin Deveau) and Jason Croteau (Rachel) and seven great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Griffin, Francis, Julius, Benjamin, Oscar and Arlo. She is also survived by many wonderful cousins and nieces and nephews.
Betty was a faithful and active communicant of St. Mary Church in Stonington, a member of the Commission on Aging, the SVIA, a volunteer at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and the co-chair of the Borough Rights of Way Committee which helped preserve public access to the shoreline in the Stonington Borough. Swimming at the Point, UConn basketball, making pies, spending time with family, and enjoying a good fight were all her hobbies, but primarily she will be remembered for her strong spirit, strong friendships, straight talk, and her favorite phrase, "I don't know what you people are doing, but I'm going to the beach". She will be missed beyond measure.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 2nd from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am at St. Mary Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Following her mass, she will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to the St. Michael Capital Campaign 60 Liberty St. Pawcatuck, CT. 06379 or stmichaelpawcatuck.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019