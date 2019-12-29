The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
95 Main St.
Stonington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Croteau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" (O'Neill) Croteau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" (O'Neill) Croteau Obituary
STONINGTON -- Elizabeth "Betty" J. (O'Neill) Croteau, 92, lifelong resident of Stonington, CT died Friday, December 27, 2019 following a brief illness.
Born in Stonington, CT she was the daughter of the late William and Delinda (Santos) O'Neill. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Croteau, two of her children, William and Ann Croteau and a sister, Grace Wood.
Betty is survived by children, John Croteau and his wife, Carole, of Westerly, RI and Catherine Croteau and her husband, Daniel Driscoll, of Melrose, MA, daughter in law Frances Croteau of Ohio, six grandchildren, Lori Croteau (Alan Duggan), Marc Croteau (Raemarie), Kristina Croteau (Kevin Doyle), Jennifer Ireland (Patrick), Alex Croteau (Erin Deveau) and Jason Croteau (Rachel) and seven great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Griffin, Francis, Julius, Benjamin, Oscar and Arlo. She is also survived by many wonderful cousins and nieces and nephews.
Betty was a faithful and active communicant of St. Mary Church in Stonington, a member of the Commission on Aging, the SVIA, a volunteer at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and the co-chair of the Borough Rights of Way Committee which helped preserve public access to the shoreline in the Stonington Borough. Swimming at the Point, UConn basketball, making pies, spending time with family, and enjoying a good fight were all her hobbies, but primarily she will be remembered for her strong spirit, strong friendships, straight talk, and her favorite phrase, "I don't know what you people are doing, but I'm going to the beach". She will be missed beyond measure.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 2nd from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am at St. Mary Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Following her mass, she will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to the St. Michael Capital Campaign 60 Liberty St. Pawcatuck, CT. 06379 or stmichaelpawcatuck.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -