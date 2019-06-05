After a brief illness, Ella (Hamill) Main passed away on June 3rd, 2019, surrounded by her family. Ella was born in Randalstown, County Antrim, Ireland on March 1st, 1941. She moved to the United States when she was 21 and soon met and married Gilbert E. Main. Ella and Gil made their home in North Stonington, CT where they lived for 50 years.

Ella enjoyed her home in the country and was known for her yard full of daffodils in the spring. Ella also had a love for animals, adopting the many cats that found their way to her loving home and tending to her backyard birds.

Ella was a sports fan, rarely missing a UCONN Huskies women's basketball game, a Red Sox game, or a Patriot's game, often attending games with her family.

Ella is predeceased by her late husband, Gilbert E. Main. She is survived by her sister, May and husband Charlie Mulholland, of Randalstown, Ireland. She will be greatly missed by her children, Gilbert H. Main and wife Rebecca Foster of Pawcatuck, CT, Gregory Main and wife Kimberly Main of Westerly, RI, and Heather (Main) Gough and her husband Richard Gough of Bettystown, Ireland. Ella had many loving grandchildren, Danielle, Jude, Fiona, Jordan, Joshua, Tristan, Quinlin, Morgan and Caelan as well as nieces and nephews.

Ella will be returning to the true home she loved to be laid peacefully to rest beside her parents in Ireland.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Any donations can be made in her name to the Westerly Animal Shelter 33 Larry Hirsch Ln, Westerly RI 02891

