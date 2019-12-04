The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ellis L. Moffitt, Sr. Obituary
Ellis L. Moffitt, Sr., 95, of Foote Street, Pawcatuck, passed away at L&M Hospital on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was the husband of the late Grace (Scheller) Moffitt.
Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of the late Freeman and Esther Moffitt.
Ellis worked as a shipping expediter for Cottrell's for many years. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII who served on the Bunker Hill aircraft carrier. He was also a 67-year member of the Harley P. Chase VFW Post #1265 in Pawcatuck and a member of the Pawcatuck Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher S. Moffitt and wife Tangerine of Pawcatuck and Richard Moffitt of California; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Melody Moffitt; and two sons, Ellis L. Moffitt, Jr. and Stephen C. Moffitt.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
