Emilia Menta, 82 peacefully passed away on July 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving children and her sister at the Westerly Hospital. Born to Lucia (Biondi) and Pasquale Mazzuca on November 17, 1937 in Naples Italy. She was predeceased by her parents, her nine siblings from Italy and her husbands (Ernest Trombino, Rico Romanella and Ralph Menta). She is survived by her children, Antonio Trombino, Patricia Trombino McCoy and Clara and James Miceli, her step children, Sandra, James, Palma, Ralph (d), Diane (d), Chris and Joe; her siblings in Italy (Assunta, Salvatore, Anna, Franco, Giuseppe, Giovanna, Paolo); her sister, Rita (Paul) Pagliuso of Westerly, her grandchildren- Jacob (Amy), Lisa(EJ), Danielle, Kimberly, Michaela (David), Beth, Christopher (Meghan) and Andrew (Hannah); nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Emilia graduated in 1953 and became an elementary school teacher until 1958 where she met her husband Ernest. He could not speak Italian and she couldn't speak English but yet their love was one of a kind. They married and came to America in 1959. Coming to America, Emilia didn't live the life she thought she would have but instead worked many jobs on top of being a mother to three children and a housewife. She taught her kids how to grow a garden, cook, can peppers, eggplant, Italian cookies and her favorite soupy. Another one of her favorite hobbies was mushrooming and for those who knew her know how excited she would get if she found a panel.

Emilia started her career as a seamstress. When she learned how to speak English it gave her the opportunity to advance her career. She started to sell real estate and had her own company (Roma Realty). Being able to speak both languages she was able to help many of the Italians in Westerly find a home. Upon her retirement she was a cashier at Shaw's and Walmart. Strangers have told her family how they would wait in line just to get Emilia because she was worth the wait for the entertainment they would get. Emilia also loved baking, playing cards, gambling especially at the ""Big House"" (Foxwoods) and she enjoyed feeding her family and teasing her loved ones. Emilia was fun loving with a little fire in her soul and a twinkle in her eye. She taught her children how to love, respect and most importantly the closeness of family. Emilia will be missed by many.

Tony, Patty and Clara would like to express their gratitude to the Pagliuso sisters (Joan, Mary, Clara, Lucia and Margaret) and their families for their love and support that they gave to their aunt over the years. To all the staff on the second floor and the receptionist desk at the Westerly Hospital for all their kindness and support, we thank you.

As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic and State of RI restrictions still being imposed, the wake will be private. Family and Friends may attend A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11AM at St. Pius X. Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly, RI.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westery, RI

